President asks officials to focus on public interest in development schemes

Bangladesh

UNB
15 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:04 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday ordered government officials to prioritise the public interest while taking up any development project.

The president gave this order after witnessing the presentation of various development projects undertaken for the development of Pabna district at Bangabhaban.

Officials related to the development projects presented their short, medium and long-term project proposals for the development of the infrastructure, including road connectivity, water development and educational institutions in Pabna district.

President Sahabuddin asked them to implement the short-term projects on a priority basis considering the local demand and public interest as it is not possible to implement all the projects simultaneously.

He also put emphasis on implementing other medium and long-term projects in phases.

He asked the officials to ensure quality work and finish the projects within the stipulated deadline.

Local lawmaker Ghulam Farooq Khandkar Prince was present at the meeting. President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Development projects

