President asks National Human Rights Commission to play vital role in protecting human rights

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday asked the National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh (NHRCB) to play an effective role in protecting human rights in every field.

The President came up with the directive when an eight-member delegation of the NHRCB called on the President at Bangabhaban in Dhaka and submitted its annual report 2022 to him this afternoon.

During the meeting with the NHRCB delegation, he said, "An effective measure should be taken immediately after the violation of any human rights case occurred at any corner of the country."

The Head of State also put emphasis on the continuation of the follow-up activities of all human rights violations.

Chairman of the NHRCB, a statutory independent institution of the state, Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed led an eight-member delegation that apprised the President of the various aspects of the report in the meeting.

President Shahabuddin said everyone involved in the protection of human rights should conduct their respective tasks in such a way that the people can understand the significance of the NHRC here.

The President appreciated the overall activities of the National Human Rights Commission.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were present.

