President asks judges for ensuring justice through all-out efforts

Bangladesh

BSS
15 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
15 May, 2024

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (15 May) asked the judges of all courts, including the Supreme Court, to make all-out efforts so that litigants can get justice easily.

"As the country's apex court, the Supreme Court, is the last shelter route for the justice-seekers to get justice . . . The judges will utilize their talent and experience in their respective activities," he said.

The head of state told this when three newly-appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this afternoon, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said while briefing the newsmen later.

Congratulating the new judges of the Appellate Division, he hoped that they (new judges) would use their talent and experience in their works to ensure that people get justice in a quick and easy manner.

The newly-appointed judges are — Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md. Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hossain.

Currently, there are five other judges in the Appellate Division — Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain.

During the meeting, President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan and Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam were present.

President Shahabuddin

