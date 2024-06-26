President asks envoy to Kuwait to work for expatriates' welfare

The newly-appointed Bangladesh ambassador to Kuwait Major General Syed Tarek Hossain pays courtesy call to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: BSS
The newly-appointed Bangladesh ambassador to Kuwait Major General Syed Tarek Hossain pays courtesy call to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has asked the newly-appointed Bangladesh ambassador to Kuwait to work for the overall welfare of expatriate Bangladeshis living in Kuwait as well as facilitate manpower exports there.

The Head of State came up with the directive as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait Major General Syed Tarek Hossain today paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

"The President instructed the ambassador to properly utilize the potential to increase Bangladesh's trade and investment with Kuwait," President's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told BSS subsequently.

The new ambassador sought the direction of the president in carrying out his assignment.

Secretaries concerned to the President's office were present.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin

