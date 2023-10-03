President asks businessmen to forge resistance against corruption, misdeeds

Bangladesh

BSS
03 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:02 pm

The president also urged to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged business leaders and entrepreneurs to build strong resistance against corruption and misdeeds.

"You [businessmen] have to fight against corruption and misdeeds . . . The government will always stand by you, encourage you as well in any adverse situation," he said while distributing the 'Bangabandhu Industrial Award-2022' organised by Industries Ministry at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. 

The head of state expressed his hope of achieving the capacity to build 'developed Bangladesh' as dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under her Vision 2041 using all existing potentials in the country's industrial development.

He said the steps of transition from traditional to digital platform have already been achieved and it would not take much time to turn from digital to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's smart programmes.

"Currently our slogan will be Sustainable Industrialisation which is the philosophy of Smart Bangladesh," he added.

The president also urged to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country and contribute to building a 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to the existing business and investment friendly environment in Bangladesh, he said the incumbent government has established 100 special economic zones (SEZ) to attract domestic and foreign investment in the industrial sector.

"But the ultra-profiteering attitude of a section of unscrupulous businessmen, who also want to become billionaire overnight, is adversely affecting the country's business and trade, increasing the suffering to the people," he pointed out.

The president said the entire business community should not be blamed for the misdeeds of a few people.

He appreciated the important role of the businessmen and entrepreneurs in serving the distressed humanity as well as welfare of the employees and workers of different mills and factories in the country.

The president requested the authorities concerned to repay fair dues of the workers and employees in the industries and protect their rights on a priority basis for the sake of the industry. 

