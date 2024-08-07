Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser of the new interim government,

The decision was made on Tuesday (6 August) at a meeting between a 13-member team of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leadership with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the chiefs of three military forces, President's press wing confirmed at midnight.

"Interim govt will be announced within 24 hours," Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the student movement told the media around 12.15am today (7 August).

"We have presented a list of 10-15 individuals. We will not publish the list now as it is not confirmed yet. We will sit with all political parties to discuss the list."

Nahid also said, "Dr Yunus is not in the country yet. He will return tomorrow."

"The three armed forces chiefs and the president praised and appreciated the people taking to the streets to control traffic and ensure security for the temples and minority communities," he added.

Earlier around 6pm, the coordinators entered the Bangabhaban.

Dhaka University Professors Asif Nazrul and Tanjim Uddin also attended the meeting.