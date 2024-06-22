'Prepared futuristic vision for cooperation in new areas': Hasina, Modi joint statement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 05:22 pm

Related News

'Prepared futuristic vision for cooperation in new areas': Hasina, Modi joint statement

During the visit, both leaders revealed a series of joint initiatives and agreements that focused on mutual growth and regional cooperation

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 05:22 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the presidential residence in New Delhi on 22 June. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the presidential residence in New Delhi on 22 June. Photo: PID

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have underscored the robust and multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh in the first state visit by a foreign leader since the new Indian government took office post the recent Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, both leaders revealed a series of joint initiatives and agreements that focused on mutual growth and regional cooperation, reports The Times of India.

Releasing the joint statement today (22 June), Modi said, "Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of our Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision. In the last one year, we have together completed many important projects of public welfare. Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. Export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid has become the first example of sub-regional cooperation in the energy sector. Implementing such a big initiative in so many areas in just one year reflects the speed and scale of our relations," Modi added.

On defence cooperation, Modi held discussions ranging from defence production to the modernization of armed forces, as well as decisions to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating fundamentalism, and peaceful border management with the Bangladesh counterpart.

Sheikh Hasina expressed deep appreciation for India's role as a major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner.

She said, "India is our major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner. Bangladesh greatly values our relations with India, which were born during our war of liberation in 1971. I pay homage to the brave, fallen heroes of India who sacrificed their lives during our war of liberation in 1971."

"I invite PM Modi to visit Bangladesh. Come to Bangladesh to witness what all we have done and plan to do", Hasina said during joint press meet.

Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently on a visit to India. The talks aimed to bolster collaboration across various sectors, including trade and connectivity.

India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs and agreements in the presence of PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Top News / South Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / India / Bangladesh / joint statement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

8h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

15m | Videos
Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

1h | Videos
Long term investment is less risky

Long term investment is less risky

3h | Videos
Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

6h | Videos