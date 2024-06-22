'Prepared futuristic vision for cooperation in new areas': Hasina, Modi joint statement

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the presidential residence in New Delhi on 22 June. Photo: PID

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have underscored the robust and multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh in the first state visit by a foreign leader since the new Indian government took office post the recent Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, both leaders revealed a series of joint initiatives and agreements that focused on mutual growth and regional cooperation, reports The Times of India.

Releasing the joint statement today (22 June), Modi said, "Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of our Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision. In the last one year, we have together completed many important projects of public welfare. Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed.

"The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. Export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid has become the first example of sub-regional cooperation in the energy sector. Implementing such a big initiative in so many areas in just one year reflects the speed and scale of our relations," Modi added.

On defence cooperation, Modi held discussions ranging from defence production to the modernization of armed forces, as well as decisions to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating fundamentalism, and peaceful border management with the Bangladesh counterpart.

Sheikh Hasina expressed deep appreciation for India's role as a major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner.

She said, "India is our major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner. Bangladesh greatly values our relations with India, which were born during our war of liberation in 1971. I pay homage to the brave, fallen heroes of India who sacrificed their lives during our war of liberation in 1971."

"I invite PM Modi to visit Bangladesh. Come to Bangladesh to witness what all we have done and plan to do", Hasina said during joint press meet.

Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently on a visit to India. The talks aimed to bolster collaboration across various sectors, including trade and connectivity.

India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs and agreements in the presence of PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, at Hyderabad House in Delhi.