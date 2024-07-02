Prepare for floods in advance: PM

Prepare for floods in advance: PM

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 03:48 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the relevant ministries and departments to prepare in advance for potential flooding.

She gave this order at the National Economic Council Executive Committee (ECNEC) meeting held today (2 June) at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Planning Minister Major General (Ret) Abdus Salam and Planning Department Secretary Satyajit Karmaker confirmed the matter in the press conference after the ECNEC meeting.

Secretary Satyajit Karmaker said there is an anticipation of possible flooding in August.

"The prime minister is concerned about potential floods caused by monsoon rains and water runoff from upstream regions. Therefore, she has ordered all relevant authorities to prepare in advance," he added.

