Prepare for all kinds of programmes including strike-blockade: Gayeshwar

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has urged party leaders to be ready to carry out all out programmes including strikes and blockades in demand of the resignation of the Awami League government.

"You should be prepared. Our movement this time is do or die. Either die; or fight. We will free the people of the country, establish democracy and return power to the people," he said while speaking as a chief guest at the road march programme taking place at Bhairab bus stand in Sylhet on Thursday.

"We didn't stage a strike before, but we didn't promise not to either. If we feel the pressure from the people, then we definitely will go for strike," he added.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also said, "I don't call this government a government - they are a regime. Not only the people of Bangladesh but even the international community do not trust them."

He added, "The biggest battle after the liberation war is the battle for this freedom, we must emerge victorious."