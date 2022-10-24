Preparations taken in Khulna to face Sitrang

Khulna district administration has taken up massive preparations to cope with any eventuality of the severe cyclone 'Sitrang' that may hit the coastal belts of Bangladesh tomorrow.

As an impact of the severe cyclone, many parts of Khulna may be inundated with high tides, according to the forecast of the meteorological department.

The Khulna District Development and Coordination Committee in an emergency meeting held at the deputy commissioner's conference room yesterday afternoon, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, decided to keep standby medical teams with adequate relief materials including drinking water and dry foods in all shelter centres during pre and post-cyclone situation.

Heads of various district-level departments and all upazila nirbahi officers joined the meeting.

DC Moniruzzaman today said necessary steps have been taken so that people and their livestock near coastal areas can safely take refuge in the cyclone shelters.

He said a total of 409 cyclone shelter centres have been opened in all coastal upazilas of the district so that people can take shelter there.

Leaves of all officials, employees, doctors and nurses have been cancelled and kept them standby to face any eventuality of the cyclonic storm, he added.

Over 2,500 volunteers including members of the Red Crescent Society, 168 medical teams with health workers have taken preparation to cope with the upcoming disasters, he said, adding, "Announcement through loudspeakers about the cyclone awareness begins today morning in all coastal areas and it will be continued till further notice."

All UNOs and local upazila and Union Parishad chairman are taking people to cyclone shelters.

He said safe pure drinking water, and dry foods have been sent to the coastal areas and cash aids are ready for distribution.

"Special preparations have been taken for four more risky coastal upazilas like Koyra, Paikgacha, Dakop and Batiaghata in the district," he added.

"Currently we have sent 30,000 tonnes of rice, 1,000 packets of dry food and Taka 5 lakh to the four upazilas of the district," he said.

The authorities concerned and agencies have separately opened several control rooms to monitor the pre and post-cyclonic situation.

Meanwhile, all fishing boats and trawlers over the Bay of Bengal have taken shelter at the Monla Port Jetty till further notice.

Loading and unloading have already been cancelled and all ships, and vessels have already been asked to take shelter at the port jetty, said Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of Mongla Port Authority.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Sitrang', the rain started all over the coastal areas including Khulna since midnight on Sunday, said the Meteorological Office.

Khulna city and low-lying areas have already been inundated.