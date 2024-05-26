Pregnant woman killed by garbage truck in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 02:27 pm

Related News

Pregnant woman killed by garbage truck in Narayanganj

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 02:27 pm
The truck that hit the pregnant woman from the back. Photo: TBS
The truck that hit the pregnant woman from the back. Photo: TBS

A pregnant woman was killed in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj this morning after being hit by a garbage truck of the city corporation. 

The deceased was identified as Oni Rani, 35, from the Brahmanpara area of Kaunia upazila of Rangpur district.

The accident took place at the Pathantuli Jame Masjid area of Siddhirganj at 8am today (26 May), leaving Oni Rani dead on the spot.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The locals caught the driver of the garbage truck and handed him over to the police. 

The driver, Iqbal Hossain, 30, is a resident of the Khanpur area of Narayanganj city, confirmed by Abu Bakkar Siddique, the officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj police station.

OC Abu Bakkar said, "We have detained the driver and taken the truck into police custody. The family of the deceased has not yet filed a complaint, but legal action is underway."

Oni Rani lived in the Hajiganj area of Fatulla police station and was an employee of Net Concern Garments in Siddhirganj.

Citing witnesses, police said the deceased woman was hit from behind by the city corporation's garbage truck.

Despite several attempts to contact Abul Hossain and Shyamal Chandra Pal, cleaning officers of Narayanganj City Corporation, they did not respond to phone calls.
 

Accident / trucks / truck accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

2h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

3h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin's indication of ceasefire - talk to whom?

Putin's indication of ceasefire - talk to whom?

53m | Videos
Cyclone Remal: may strike Bangladesh this afternoon

Cyclone Remal: may strike Bangladesh this afternoon

1h | Videos
In whose hands is Europe's largest data warehouse?

In whose hands is Europe's largest data warehouse?

3h | Videos
What is the reason behind frequent China-Taiwan conflict

What is the reason behind frequent China-Taiwan conflict

16h | Videos