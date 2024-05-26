Pregnant woman killed by garbage truck in Narayanganj

The truck that hit the pregnant woman from the back. Photo: TBS

A pregnant woman was killed in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj this morning after being hit by a garbage truck of the city corporation.

The deceased was identified as Oni Rani, 35, from the Brahmanpara area of Kaunia upazila of Rangpur district.

The accident took place at the Pathantuli Jame Masjid area of Siddhirganj at 8am today (26 May), leaving Oni Rani dead on the spot.

The locals caught the driver of the garbage truck and handed him over to the police.

The driver, Iqbal Hossain, 30, is a resident of the Khanpur area of Narayanganj city, confirmed by Abu Bakkar Siddique, the officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj police station.

OC Abu Bakkar said, "We have detained the driver and taken the truck into police custody. The family of the deceased has not yet filed a complaint, but legal action is underway."

Oni Rani lived in the Hajiganj area of Fatulla police station and was an employee of Net Concern Garments in Siddhirganj.

Citing witnesses, police said the deceased woman was hit from behind by the city corporation's garbage truck.

Despite several attempts to contact Abul Hossain and Shyamal Chandra Pal, cleaning officers of Narayanganj City Corporation, they did not respond to phone calls.

