Pregnant woman beaten to death 'by husband' in Natore

Bangladesh

UNB
29 March, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:21 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 27-year-old pregnant woman was beaten to death, allegedly by her husband over "domestic dispute" in Shaloipara of Bagatipara upazila under Natore district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ripa Khatun, wife of Kabir Uddin of the village.

Quoting family members, Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagatipara Police Station, said Kabir had an extramarital affair and the couple had an altercation over the issue.

On Tuesday night, Kabir and Ripa, who have two children, locked into an altercation over the issue and at one stage, Kabir beat up Ripa mercilessly.

Ripa was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared her dead, the OC said.

Natore

