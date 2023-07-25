Pregnant govt official dies of dengue

SM Nazia Sultana, senior assistant secretary (WTO Wing) of the Ministry of Commerce and a mother-to-be, died of dengue on Tuesday morning (25 July) at a capital hospital.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and was admitted to the Bangladesh Institute of Research and Rehabilitation in Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders (Birdem) for the last two days.

"Nazia Sultana was a very talented and smart officer," the commerce minister said in a condolence message to the bereaved family members.

He mentioned that she performed her duties honestly and faithfully while she was the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of her upazila and said, "We have lost an honest and worthy official."

The senior secretary, in his condolence message, said, "Nazia Sultana was a skilled and responsible officer. Her contribution to Bangladesh Civil Service will be remembered."

She was from the 30th BCS batch.