Pre-Ramadan exhibition starts in Chattogram

Chattogram witnessed a kickstart to the pre-Ramadan festivities as an exhibition commenced on Thursday (15 February), at the Radisson BLU Bay View.

With over 80 entrepreneurs, fashion designers, leading brand organisations, and jewellery experts hailing from Dhaka, Chattogram, and the international arena, the exhibition boasts a diverse array of offerings sure to captivate the discerning tastes of the city's residents.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy, who marked the commencement of the exhibition as the chief guest.

Notable attendees included prominent women entrepreneurs such as Abu Syed Salim and Sahela Abedin, along with Manjuma Morshed, the founder and CEO of M&M Business Communication.

Speaking at the inauguration, Manjuma Morshed said the exhibition's role in bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and buyers. She expressed her vision for the event, stating that it aims to infuse a modern touch into fashion and lifestyle trends while revitalising the businesses of entrepreneurs that may have stagnated in recent years.

Highlighting a notable aspect of the exhibition, Morshed noted that a significant majority of the participating entrepreneurs are women, underscoring the event's celebration of female entrepreneurship and empowerment.

The exhibition, sponsored by esteemed partners including Title Partner Prime Bank, Gold Partner Fit Elegance, Silver Partner Maliha Ibrahim, Payment Partner Vikas, and Media Partner The Business Standard, is poised to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with prospective customers and drive business growth in the coming year.

Open to all enthusiasts from 10 am to 11 pm, the exhibition will continue its vibrant display of fashion and lifestyle trends until Saturday.