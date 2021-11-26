Pre-UP polls violence: One killed in AL infighting in Tangail

An Awami League activist was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of the ruling party over the upcoming election of Doptior union in Tangail's Nagarpur.

The deceased was Tota Sheikh, 40, son of local Awami League ward unit president Akkel Sheikh.

His brother, Rafiq Sheikh, suffered a bullet wound during the clash.

According to locals, supporters of the opposing faction attacked Tota Sheikh and his supporters on Friday evening over a feud regarding the UP elections, which is going to be held on 28 November.

Later, both sides engaged in clashes, leaving at least 10 injured. Four of the injured have been admitted to Doulatpur Thanna Health Centre.

Tota Sheikh was declared dead on arrival at the health centre.

Confirming the matter, Doulatpur Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mojibur Rahman said, "Another critically injured person has been sent to Manikganj General Hospital."