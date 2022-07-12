Pranay Verma to be next Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 05:14 pm

Pranay Kumar Verma, currently the Indian envoy to Vietnam will be the next Indian High commissioner to Dhaka, according to the report by Wion.

Verma has served as the director-general of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs and was also director-general for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy looking after India's nuclear diplomacy. 

Vikram Doraiswami who is the current Indian envoy to Dhaka will be recruited to London. 

Bangladesh, India ties have seen an upswing, from connectivity to culture. 

Under High commissioner Doraiswami, high profile visits of Indian President Kovind and PM Modi took place last year as part of celebration of ties, birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Independence year anniversary.

 

