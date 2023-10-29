Subversion case: Pragati Insurance Chairman Altaf Hossain arrested

Police have arrested Pragati Insurance Limited Chairman Syed M Altaf Hossain from his Gulshan residence.

Altaf Hossain was arrested around 12:45am Sunday, said Gulshan police station Inspector Md Aminul Islam.

He was arrested in a subversion case, said the official, adding that his involvement was found in the subversive incident.

He was sent to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Sunday morning.

On Wednesday (25 October), Altaf Hossain organised a dinner party in the capital. US Ambassador Peter Haas and prominent BNP leaders attended the event. Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury also joined the dinner.

Besides political figures, the event drew participation from media editors, lawyers, businesspersons, foreign diplomats, high-ranking bank officials, and executives from multinational corporations were also present at the dinner party.