PPD holds 19th inter-state meeting in Thailand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 06:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Partners in Population and Development (PPD) on Monday (14 November) held its 19th inter-state meeting in Thailand with the participation of ministers and representatives of 27 countries including Bangladesh.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque was elected president of the meeting held at Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in the southeastern country.

The participants discussed various issues including improving the quality of reproductive health services in their respective countries, reducing the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate, preventing child marriage, stopping child labour, and the damage to human health due to global climate change.

They committed that they will take lessons on various issues from the other countries present in the meeting.

In his speech as the president, Zahid Maleque highlighted various initiatives and achievements of the government in the health sector, including maternal health, child health, Covid-19 situation, and the free medical service programme of the country.

health minister Zahid Maleque / PPD

