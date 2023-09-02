Powers of presiding officers have been enhanced to ensure fair elections: CEC

Bangladesh

UNB
02 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 05:53 pm

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Saturday said that the powers of presiding officers have been enhanced through law to ensure that elections are held in a fair manner.

"The polls be 100% fair only if the people can vote freely," he said while speaking at a programme at the Election Training Institute in the capital's Agargaon.

Speaking at the programme, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said the upcoming national parliamentary election will be held in the first week of January but did not share the exact date.

"It can be said that the official activities of the national election have started through this. This is why we are all here," said Anisur Rahman.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) inaugurated the first phase of the Training of Trainers (TOT) programme.

The two-month long training for election officials which started today will continue till 30 November where some 3,500 experts trained by the Election Commission will then train about 900,000 polling officials at the field level.

Two other election commissioners and the EC secretary were also present on the occasion.

