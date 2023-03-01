Power tariff being raised frequently to manage corruption: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

UNB
01 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 08:26 pm

Related News

Power tariff being raised frequently to manage corruption: Fakhrul

UNB
01 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 08:26 pm
Power tariff being raised frequently to manage corruption: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the government is frequently increasing the price of electricity to manage corruption in the power sector.

"The power tariff was increased by 5% last night which is for the third time rise in a few months. The main reason behind it is that government needs to take money from the people's pockets to meet the ever-increasing cost of corruption in the power sector," he said.

Speaking at a views exchange meeting, the BNP leader also said the government has been increasing the price of electricity step by step only because of corruption and plundering public money.

He said the power tariff hike is badly affecting the country's economy. "That's why the production cost of all goods and factory products is increasing. The cost of living for people is increasing, putting huge pressure on them."

As part of their ongoing talks with former and current local government representatives of the party, BNP top leaders had the views-exchange meeting with the party's current and former Union Parishads' chairmen under the Barishal division at its chairperson's Gulshan office.

On February 23, the BNP initiated such talks with the first meeting with the party's present and ex-UP chairmen under Rangpur division.

The electricity tariff was raised further at both retail levels on Tuesday night with effect from Wednesday (March 1). This has been the third time in a row in two months.

Top News

Power Tariff Hike / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

12h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

12h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

29m | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

7h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

9h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod