Power supply to Sylhet partially resumed 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

Power supply to Sylhet partially resumed 

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 08:44 pm
Power supply to Sylhet partially resumed 

Power supply to some areas of Sylhet city has been restored after the Kumargaon 132/33 KV grid substation, which supplies electricity to Sylhet and Sunamganj, resumed operation.

The power connection was restored at 5pm Saturday, said Mohammad Abdul Qadir, chief engineer of Sylhet Power Development Board. 

However, most residents of those areas are still without electricity, he added.

The power supply to the entire Sylhet and Sunamganj districts was cut off due to rising flood waters around 12:15pm on Saturday.

Floodwater started entering the substation from Thursday night.

The army, power department, fire service and city corporation started working jointly to keep the centre operational from noon on Friday. 

Top News

power / Sylhet flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

36m | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

11h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

8h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

51m | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

51m | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

4h | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani