Power supply to Sylhet partially resumed 

Power supply to some areas of Sylhet city has been restored after the Kumargaon 132/33 KV grid substation, which supplies electricity to Sylhet and Sunamganj, resumed operation.

The power connection was restored at 5pm Saturday, said Mohammad Abdul Qadir, chief engineer of Sylhet Power Development Board.

However, most residents of those areas are still without electricity, he added.

The power supply to the entire Sylhet and Sunamganj districts was cut off due to rising flood waters around 12:15pm on Saturday.

Floodwater started entering the substation from Thursday night.

The army, power department, fire service and city corporation started working jointly to keep the centre operational from noon on Friday.