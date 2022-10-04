Power supply restored across country after 7 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:33 pm

Power supply restored across country after 7 hours

Almost seven hours after the power outage hit the central and southern parts of the country due to a failure in the national grid, the supply was fully restored across the country by 10pm. 

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Managing Director Bikash Dewan said power connection has been restored in Narayanganj, Shiddhirganj and Manikganj.

Sylhet Power Development Board (PDB) Chief Engineer Abdul Kadir said electricity supply resumed in parts of the metropolitan area.

Power returned to parts of the Chattogram metropolitan area as well, said the local PDB office. 

According to the Facebook page of Sales and Distribution Division-4 of BPDB, the black-out occurred due to under frequency at 2:02pm. 

The normalisation of this power situation will take considerable time and national grid and power plant workers are working to normalise the connection, read the Facebook post.

When contacted, Bangladesh Power Development Board's (BPDB) Southern Region Chief Engineer Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cumilla have been entirely blacked out due to a failure in the national grid's eastern part.

Unsure of the cause behind the power failure, Rezaul Karim said that all units of BPDB southern region are busy trying to restore connectivity.

Hotel and restaurants were running on generators in the capital during the load shedding.  

An official of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel told TBS, "We have backup from generator. So, our services were not disrupted amid the electricity crisis."                                              

A few restaurant owners from Mirpur 10 and 11 areas said they managed with generators as well. 

Gloria Jean's Coffee shop operators said that they were also able to carry on services.     

Turka restaurant owner at Banani MD Asif told TBS, "After two hours of load shedding, our generator was stopped for technical issues. Later, the building owner stopped the generator service citing fuel crisis. So, we were bound to close the restaurant at 8:30 PM."

