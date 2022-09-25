Power Dev Board to set up call centre for integrated customer service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Power Dev Board to set up call centre for integrated customer service

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is set to launch a call centre and an integrated customer service management centre in January next with a view to providing better services to its consumers.

Any of its 36 lakh customers will be able to lodge complaints by dialing the hotline number 16131 number or through its mobile application.

Digicon Technologies Limited, a leading outsourcing organisation, will establish and manage the call centre for two years.

In this regard, a Tk3 crore contract was signed between the BPDB and Digicon Technologies Limited on Sunday at the Mukti Hall of Bidyut Bhaban in the capital. Wahidur Rahman Sharif, managing director of Digicon Technologies Ltd, and Rubina Haque, director (Purchase) of the BPDB, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

As per the contract, private firm Digicon Technologies Ltd will set up the call centre within next three months at the Biddut Bhaban in Dhaka, from which it will operate the call centre to provide services to BPDB consumers from January 1, 2023.

The 24/7 call centre will remain operational throughout the year and once it comes into operation. The call centre will instantly receive the complaint and put it forward to the respective responsible official to address the issue and also send the customer feedback about the status of the complaint.

Customers can also track the complaint status using the mobile app and can rate the service when the complaint is resolved.

State Minister of Power Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the deal signing programme as chief guest, while BPDB Chairman Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman chaired it.

Nasrul Hamid said customer services should be the main priority of power distribution companies.

"Customer services will improve through this complaint solution facility. It will also help the distribution companies ease the cumbersome job by reducing the cost," he said.

To make the call centre accessible to all customers, the state minister asked the concerned to make it user-friendly.

Speaking as a special guest, Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman said a unique number for lodging complaints would have been better instead of using separate numbers for different organisations.

At present, the country has a total of 4.36 crore electricity users under six distribution companies.

Out of six power distribution companies, all but the Rural Electrification Board, have separate call centers and hotline numbers for providing customer service.

Besides electricity production and purchase from private and public companies, the BPDB also distributes electricity in four urban areas – Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, and Mymensingh.

Director General of Power Cell Eng Mohammad Hossain, Digicon's Chief Business Officer Gourab Krishna Gupta and Chief Financial Officer Anwar Hossain FCMA, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) / Call centers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

19m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh