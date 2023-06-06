Power cuts plague: In face of threats, attacks, police ordered to protect power, energy facilities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 09:02 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Police have been asked to remain alert across the country to avert any undesirable situation centering the frequent load shedding. 

The Bangladesh Police Headquarters, in a recent letter to all district superintendents of police and all unit chiefs, asked that vigilance and security be increased in all power and energy-related establishments.
 
In a meeting held last week, field-level officials informed the police headquarters about public frustration over prolonged power outages and frequent load-shedding across the country.

In that meeting, Jessore District Superintendent of Police Proloy Kumar Joarder told the police high ups that agitated persons had even threatened the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board officials over phone and two persons were arrested connected with the threat, sources said.

 Given the circumstances, instructions have been issued to all field-level police units to exercise vigilance in safeguarding power plants and electricity supply establishments.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam told The Business Standard, "Amidst the prevailing heat wave across the country, it is crucial for field-level police officers to remain vigilant in all areas.

"They should gather information regarding areas experiencing prolonged load shedding to prevent any subversive activities taking advantage of the current situation. Even police officers in rural areas must exercise extra caution in this regard." 

Wishing anonymity, an official said agitated people recently launched attacks on electricity offices in Chagalnaya, Phulgazi, and Sonagazi in Feni district. 

A recent letter from Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samiti-3 to the Mymensingh District Superintendent of Police highlighted the challenges faced due to reduced power generation and low voltage in the Mymensingh zone. 

The letter outlined that electricity supply is not meeting the demand, resulting in unbearable load-shedding within the Palli Bidyut Samiti's coverage areas. 

Customers are enduring hardships during the intense heat, and agricultural irrigation is being disrupted. 

Dissatisfaction among customers is growing in multiple regions. 

Consequently, there is a potential risk of unpleasant incidents occurring near various electrical substations, including the organisation's headquarters, reads the letter. 

The letter urgently requested full cooperation in ensuring the security of the respective establishments and officials.

Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, superintendent of police of Mymensingh district, told The Business Standard that the responsibility for securing the electricity installations lies with the KPI (Karnaphuli Power Infrastructure). 

"In addition to the police, members of Ansar are also stationed at these establishments to ensure security. Senior officials, including Circle ASP and police station officer-in-charges, have visited the KPI establishments to inspect the condition of CCTV cameras and other security equipment, and to address any other security concerns," he said.

The official further said patrolling in the power plant area has been intensified after receiving a letter from the Palli Bidyut Samity.

Meanwhile, the BNP has announced to stage a sit-in programme outside the power distribution office at district level on 8 June to protest against the 'unbearable load shedding and massive corruption in the power sector'.

