Power to annul vote still intact: EC Rashida

The draft of the Representation of the People Order (Amendment) Act has not curtailed the Election Commission's power to cancel votes, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today.

"The draft law allows the commission to cancel votes in polling centres. It retains the authority to cancel elections during voting, like the one in Gaibandha. However, empowering the commission to cancel votes for an entire constituency, even after results are announced, would have further ensured a fair election," she said while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday (20 May).

The election commissioner said, "As per section 91 (A) of the law, the Election Commission can suspend votes in case of irregularities during the election and it still applies.

"There is a confusion that the commission's power to cancel elections during polls has been curtailed. That is not the case. To clarify, our proposal includes having the authority to cancel an election in case of any irregularities that may arise after the results are announced, before the gazette is issued," she said.

The cabinet on Thursday (18 May) approved the draft of the Representation of the People Order (Amendment) Act, 2023 with provision that the Election Commission (EC) can postpone or cancel elections of one or more centres but not of the entire constituency for irregularities.

The EC previously submitted a proposal seeking authority to cancel the result of a constituency in the national elections in case of irregularities.

Earlier in October last year, the Election Commission decided to cancel the polling for a by-election in a constituency in Gaibandha due to extensive irregularities.