Power to annul vote still intact: EC Rashida

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 10:42 pm

Related News

Power to annul vote still intact: EC Rashida

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 10:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The draft of the Representation of the People Order (Amendment) Act has not curtailed the Election Commission's power to cancel votes, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today.

"The draft law allows the commission to cancel votes in polling centres. It retains the authority to cancel elections during voting, like the one in Gaibandha. However, empowering the commission to cancel votes for an entire constituency, even after results are announced, would have further ensured a fair election," she said while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday (20 May).

The election commissioner said, "As per section 91 (A) of the law, the Election Commission can suspend votes in case of irregularities during the election and it still applies.

"There is a confusion that the commission's power to cancel elections during polls has been curtailed. That is not the case. To clarify, our proposal includes having the authority to cancel an election in case of any irregularities that may arise after the results are announced, before the gazette is issued," she said.

The cabinet on Thursday (18 May) approved the draft of the Representation of the People Order (Amendment) Act, 2023 with provision that the Election Commission (EC) can postpone or cancel elections of one or more centres but not of the entire constituency for irregularities.

The EC previously submitted a proposal seeking authority to cancel the result of a constituency in the national elections in case of irregularities.

Earlier in October last year, the Election Commission decided to cancel the polling for a by-election in a constituency in Gaibandha due to extensive irregularities.

Top News

Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

13h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

15h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

14h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

4h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination