Poverty rate drops 5.6 percentage points in 6 years

Despite inflation biting in, the rise of energy prices and the adverse effects of the pandemic, the poverty rate in Bangladesh has declined by 5.6% in six years, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said today.

At present the country's poverty rate is 18.7%, said the BBS report titled "Household Income and Expenditure Survey -2022" on Wednesday (12 April).

Presently, the extreme poverty rate in the country stands at 5.6%.

The poverty rate in Bangladesh was 24.3%, according to the previous survey carried out in 2016; while the extreme poverty rate was 12.9%.