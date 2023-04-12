Poverty rate drops 5.6 percentage points in 6 years
At present the country's poverty rate stands at 18.7%
Despite inflation biting in, the rise of energy prices and the adverse effects of the pandemic, the poverty rate in Bangladesh has declined by 5.6% in six years, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said today.
At present the country's poverty rate is 18.7%, said the BBS report titled "Household Income and Expenditure Survey -2022" on Wednesday (12 April).
Presently, the extreme poverty rate in the country stands at 5.6%.
The poverty rate in Bangladesh was 24.3%, according to the previous survey carried out in 2016; while the extreme poverty rate was 12.9%.