Poultry farm with 1,200 chickens gutted in Chattogram fire

A poultry farm in Chattogram's Boalkhali municipality caught fire on early Friday. Photo: TBS

A poultry farm housing 1,200 chickens was engulfed in flames in the East Kalurghat Sawmills area under Boalkhali municipality on Friday.

The fire broke out around 5am, said farm owner Kamal Hossain.

Boalkhali Fire Service station in charge Saidur Rahman said the fire might have originated from an electrical short circuit.

He said the fire was brought under control after an hour of hectic efforts.

The fire caused me a financial damage worth Tk3 lakh, said the farm owner.