Potential for Bangladesh, UK joint work in maritime security: British high commissioner

The Bangladesh Navy and the British Royal Navy have some possibilities for working closely together in the field of maritime security, said Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh.

"We are actively working with the Bangladesh Navy. There are more things we can do in terms of equipment, which has exciting possibilities, and in terms of training," he said, responding to a question at a Chattogram port press briefing, after the Royal Navy warship, HMS Kent, arrived in Chattogram yesterday.

The Royal Navy ship has come to commemorate the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence.

"We already have a very long and deep relationship between the Royal Navy and the Bangladesh Navy. Many Bangladesh navy ships originated in the royal navy and many Bangladesh navy officers received training in the UK, so there is a very strong foundation," said the British high commissioner.

He said after 2008, this is the first royal navy ship that has come to Bangladesh. Having this ship in Chattogram is a very visible sign of the specific tools of UK foreign policy.

"We are also increasing partnership with fast-growing, fast emerging economies like that here in Bangladesh," he said.

"In the wonderful golden jubilee year, we are celebrating the people-to-people relationship between our two countries," the British high commissioner continued.

At the press briefing, Commander MJ Sykes, commanding officer of the HMS Kent, thanked the Bangladesh Navy for their warm welcome.

He said, "We are delighted to be here to celebrate a very close relationship between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh and between the Royal Navy and the Bangladesh Navy."

The HMS Kent arrived at Chattogram Port Jetty yesterday morning.

Upon its arrival, the ship was welcomed by Chief Staff Officer, Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Captain SM Moyeen Uddin. The British defense adviser in Dhaka and other senior naval officials were present during the welcome ceremony.

Earlier, when the ship reached the waters of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Abu Bakar accorded it a traditional welcome.

During this friendly visit, Commander MJ Sykes, will call on the Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet, and chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, said a press release.

Officers and sailors of HMS Kent will visit the Bangladesh Naval Academy, BNS Shaheed Moazzam naval base, the War Cemetery, BN Ashar Alo School and Rehabilitation Center for Children with Special Needs, and various other tourist and historical sites in Chattogram.

Friendly sports and cultural programmes are also planned for their visit.

On completion of the visit, the ship is expected leave Chattogram port on 18 October, 2021.