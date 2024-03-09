Postogola Bridge reopens after repairs completed

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 11:10 am

Postogola Bridge reopens after repairs completed

The RHD began the repair process on 22 February and kept the bridge off-limits for heavy vehicles like trucks, pickup vans, covered vans, lorries and cars.

Postogola Bridge. Photo: Facebook
Postogola Bridge. Photo: Facebook

The Postogola Bridge has reopened today from 6am, after the completion of its repair work. As an important bridge over the Buriganga river that allows entry into Dhaka its closure for repairs had resulted in significant traffic congestion on the Babubazar Bridge, the alternative route for vehicles entering Dhaka from the south.

"Repair works have been completed. The bridge opened to traffic from 6:00am today (Saturday)," Mohammad Najmol Haque, superintendent engineer (Narayanganj Circle) of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), told The Daily Star today.

Postogola Bridge closure sparks traffic chaos again

The RHD began the repair process on 22 February and kept the bridge off-limits for heavy vehicles like trucks, pickup vans, covered vans, lorries and cars.

