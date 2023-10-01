Posters threatening to kidnap children for ransom spark panic in Bogura

One of the posters affixed to the wall of a resident of Brishnapur village shows miscreants demanding Tk2,000. Photo: Collected

Fear and panic gripped residents of Brishnapur village in Muril union of Bogura's Kahalu upazila as miscreants put posters on walls of at least 600 houses demanding money and issuing threats of child abduction.

Saleha Begum, a mother of three children, woke up this morning to find a poster affixed to the wall of her house, demanding Tk5,000. It also read a threat that her children would be kidnapped if the mentioned amount is not paid by 7 October.

A Brishnapur village resident stood in front of his tin-made house where miscreants posted a poster demanding money. Photo: Collected

Since this upsetting discovery, Saleha has been living in constant fear for her family's safety.

Like Saleha, other residents of the village also discovered posters on their walls demanding different amounts of money. Many parents have opted to not send their children to school since the posters appeared this morning.

According to the police, the notice requires a monetary contribution ranging from a minimum of Tk200 to Tk5,000, taking into account the financial status of the homeowner's family.

Additionally, the poster stipulates that the money should be deposited at a designated location – inside a box under the solar panel at a pond – by 6 October.

It warns that if the payment is not made, there will be nothing to do if the children go missing the following day.

Following the incident, several officials from Bogura District Police visited the area this morning.

Snighdo Akhtar, additional superintendent of police in Bogura, said the police are investigating the matter to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.