Post-LDC graduation challenges: Commerce ministry for public-private partnership for product diversification

The commerce ministry has emphasised public-private partnership for product diversification along with the need to have skilled workers to face post-LDC graduation challenges.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh stressed ensuring quality education, training, good health, and a sustainable working environment to have skilled workers, which is required to face the competition in the post-graduation era.

He was speaking at a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institution (BFTI) in Dhaka Thursday.

The BFTI is conducting research on the "identification of trade-related challenges and preparation of a sector-specific trade roadmap for overcoming the challenges."

Four sectors – apparel, shipbuilding, agro, and food processing – along with fisheries and livestock are being specified in the roadmap for facing post-LDC graduation challenges.

Export Promotion Bureau Chairman AHM Ahsan, WTO Cell Director General Md Hafijur Rahman, Dhaka University Chairman finance department Chairman M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Md Saiful Islam, and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Director Asif Ashraf were present at the meeting.