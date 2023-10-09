Post-harvest loss in 10 food items wipes out $2.4b annually: Study

The post-harvest loss in 10 locally-produced food items, including grains, spices, and fruits, amounts to 5.13 million tonnes worth $2.4 billion annually, according to a study.

However, through post-harvest management, it is possible to increase shelf life and significantly reduce this substantial portion of losses, thereby further strengthening national food security, the study report mentioned.

The study was presented at a seminar, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (Bina) and the Department of Energy of Texas A&M University, USA, at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (Barc) in Dhaka yesterday.

In a presentation, titled "The feasibility study for the establishment of an e-Beam/X-ray facility in Bangladesh," Dr Sariful Haque Bhuya, chief scientific officer and head of the Electronics Section at Bina, revealed the study report.

It was mentioned in the presentation that in Bangladesh, post-harvest losses amount to 20-25% for onions, 30-35% for mangoes, 25-30% for bananas, papayas, guavas, and lychees, 8-9% for rice, 6-7% for pulses, 10% for potatoes, and 5-7% for ginger. These losses collectively account for 5.13 million tonnes of crops annually out of a total production of 52.57 million tonnes of these 10 commodities.

Bina now wants to set up an e-radiation centre in Gazipur to utilise the e-Beam/X-ray technology to extend the shelf life of perishable food products. Bina believes that if the centre is constructed, it could potentially reduce post-harvest losses worth Tk318.32 crore annually.

Bina, which aims to establish the e-Beam/X-ray facility within two years, is now in the process of conducting a feasibility study.

This technology is believed to play a significant role in the region of vegetables and perishable goods export. This is because these products often have shorter shelf lives, making it challenging to export them easily. Additionally, after vegetable harvesting, issues such as post-harvest damage and infestations by various types of pests can occur. Through the application of this technology, it will become possible to mitigate these challenges.

Furthermore, exporters of the perishable food items will be able to meet the "phytosanitary control standards" by ensuring the quality and safety of the goods.

This technology can also be used for fresh food, frozen and canned fish and meat.

Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam, director general of Bina, stated, "In some agricultural products, we are experiencing post-harvest losses ranging from 30-40%. While we are engaged in agricultural production and have access to export markets, we are still lagging behind in many aspects. Through the establishment of this technology, we aim to harness our export potential."

Jennifer Elster, reduce program manager at Pacific Northwest National Lab, mentioned that the X-ray technology is now globally available. The United States adopted the technology in 2015, she informed.

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, chairman of Barc, stated that Bangladesh spends over $12 billion a year in importing agricultural products like wheat, edible oils, etc.

"Initiatives like this proven technology are crucial for reducing post-harvest losses which will eventually help us reduce imports and save foreign currency," he said.