Possible date for Metro rail resumption to be announced in first week of August

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will be able to announce the possible date for the resumption of Dhaka metro rail in the first week of August, officials said today (24 July).

The possible date for the train service will be decided after the probe committee, which was formed on 22 July to assess the damage to the metro rail line and stations, submits its report by the first week of the next month in this regard, officials familiar with the matter said.

Speaking to The Business Standard about the matter, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said the probe committee will assess the extent of the damage to the metro rail during the quota reform movement, to repair it and to know when it will be possible to reopen it.

He said it can't be determined when the metro rail will reopen immediately.

"However, it will be mentioned in the report of the probe committee," he added.

On 18 July, the metro rail services closed as part of the complete shutdown called by the quota reform protestors. At that time, DMTCL took this decision after unidentified persons set fire to the police box under the Mirpur-10 metro station.

According to media reports, on the next day (19 July), Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were attacked.