Possibility of flash flood is lessening in Teesta basin

The possibility of a flash flood is gradually lessening alongside the Teesta as its water level marked fall at almost all monitoring points in Rangpur region today.



Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the Glacial Lhonak Lake outburst flood damaged the upstream Chungthang Dam in North Sikkim of India on Wednesday, causing an atypical rise in Teesta water level and a sudden flood situation in the downstream Teesta basin.

"As a result, the Teesta crossed its danger mark (DM) at Dalia and Kawnia points on Wednesday inundating some low-lying and char areas in Rangpur region," Additional Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman said.



Meanwhile, the Teesta was flowing below the danger mark by 63 cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 15 cm below the danger mark at Kawnia point in Rangpur at 6 pm today.



"Although some low-lying and char areas have been inundated alongside the Teesta river course in Nilphamari, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat Gaibandha and Kurigram districts, the situation might start to improve from tomorrow," he added.



However, water level of the Teesta marked rise and fall since last night and started flowing below the danger mark from today as the high pressure of the rushing water in upstream hilly Chungthang Dam area with a very high slope continued to decline downstream.



"Pressure of flowing water is continuing to reduce in downstream plain land due to lower slope with no possibility of a long-term flood in the Teesta basin despite the chance of rise and fall in water level amid forecast of heavy rains upstream," he said.



"We have taken all measures and kept all 44 gates of the TBP on the Teesta at Dalia point in Nilphamari to control the water flow for safety and security of barrage, flood control embankment and devices," Rahman added.



According to a special bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), water level of the Teesta may remain steady in the next 24 hours and flow below the danger mark in the basin.



Quoting information received from the India Meteorological Department, the bulletin said there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the country's northern region and adjoining upstream in India during the next 24 to 48 hours.



"As result, the water level of the Teesta might rise to some extent again. However, the risk of a flash flood has reduced, the situation might start improving and water level might remain around or below the danger mark in the next 24 hours," the bulletin said.



Like yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Mohammad Mobasswer Hasan with District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Nirbahi Officers and other officials continued visiting the flood-prone areas in Gangachara, Pirgachha and Kawnia upazilas here today.



The upazila administrations with local public representatives informed common people of flood-prone areas using loudspeakers about a possible flash flood and shifted some of them to flood shelters as a precautionary measure.



Officials of the district and upazila administrations and BWDB and local public representatives are closely monitoring the developing situation on the grounds to take instant steps when and where necessary.



Divisional Commissioner Md. Habibur Rahman said the district and upazila administrations have taken extra-ordinary preparations to shift people living alongside the river Teesta to flood shelters and conduct relief and rescue operations, if necessary.



"The upazila administrations have ample stock of relief materials allocated earlier by the government through the district administrations to conduct relief operations when and where necessary," he added.