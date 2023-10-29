Port-customs operations normal, public transport sparse in Ctg 

While port and office activities in Chattogram were barely affected, the city streets have seen a scarcity of public transport vehicles due to the nationwide hartal called by BNP-Jamaat.

However, even with fewer people willing to venture outside, CNG auto-rickshaws, ambulances, and pickups are operating as usual.

Chattogram port temporarily halted container deliveries until 11am due to the strike but resumed afterwards.

"Container deliveries from Chattogram port were temporarily suspended for a few hours on Sunday morning. Deliveries resumed after 11am. The customs activities are also proceeding as usual," said Kazi Mahmud Imam, general secretary of Chattogram Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association.

He stated that container deliveries are expected to return to normal in the afternoon, saying "Hundreds of covered vans are waiting to pick up deliveries inside the port."

Customs activities at Chattogram Custom House are also proceeding smoothly.

"C&F agent workers are submitting bills of entry and export bills as per the regular schedule," said Ashraful Haque Khan (Swapan), secretary of Customs Affairs at CCCFAA.

BGMEA vice president Rakibul Islam Choudhury said, "The garment factories in Chattogram have not been affected by the strike. All factories are operational as usual."

Transport in Chattogram

In various parts of the city, including Bahaddarhat, Muradpur, GEC, Kajir Deuri, New Market, Agrabad, and areas around the new bridges, several buses are seen plying different routes.

Police presence is noticeable across the city, ensuring law and order during the strike.

"There are no picketers on the roads in the city. Instead, there are police at every turn. However, drivers who used to charge Tk300 are now demanding Tk600. They are the real picketers, harassing the passengers," said Md Abbas Uddin, a banker at Pubali Bank.

Rashedul Alam, a CNG auto-rickshaw driver, said, "Even during the hartal, I have to earn a living. I have taken my vehicle out amid risk, and my family depends on it."

"We are on the streets to tackle any unfavourable situations," said a policeman.

"Buses of various routes are operating from the notun [new] bridge. However, the number of passengers is low," said a bus helper of Gausia Paribahan.

"Most of the passengers are office goers," he further added.

Shedding light on the lack of passengers, joint general secretary of Chattogram Road Transport Owners Group Mohammad Shahajahan said, "Buses from New Market to Hathazari are in operation. Buses on internal routes are also operating, but there are fewer passengers."

Long-haul buses remained in the terminal, with many saying it was due to a lack of passengers.

"As hartal has been called after a long time in the country, people are in fear of travelling long distances," Shahajahan said.