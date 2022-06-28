Poriborton Kori assembles personalities for flood victims

A star-studded affair swept through Naveed's Comedy Club on Saturday in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Stand-up comedians, musicians and celebrities joined hands with Poriborton Kori Foundation to support the ongoing relief drive by the non-profit organization in regions that are extensively affected by the flood in Sunamganj, Sylhet, said a press release on Monday.

The "Stand Up for Sylhet" event saw performances by the popular comedians of the country such as Rafsan Sabab, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Sakib Bin Rashid, Anandan Mazumder and Yamin Khan.

They engaged with their audiences candidly and a few of them also called their viewers on stage to participate in their acts.

The voices of singers Innima Roshni, Majharul Islam Mikat, and Shoyeb Islam Unmesh lit up the ambience of the stage and were joined by the music composer and singer Khayam Sanu Sandhi.

Celebrity cartoonist Morshed Mishu did live caricatures for guests on the spot.

Peya Jannatul, Sabnam Faria, Ridy Sheikh, Ayman Sadiq, Solaiman Shukhon, Sarah Alam, Ratul Sinha, Naziba Naushin, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Enayet Chowdhury, Kazi Faraz Abir, Fatema Taiaba Sana, Syed Zeehad, Asif M Shabab and many other celebrities were present as special guests.

Visitors interacted with their favourite comedians, singers and celebrities while helping save the lives of thousands of flood-affected victims.

"The glowing reviews from the audience just show how much can be accomplished when everyone joins forces," observes Naveed Mahbub, the founder of NCC.

Ahsan Bhuiyan, the founder of Poriborton Kori Foundation, noted: "Everyone coming in and showing support for the cause is a true testament to our solidarity and with this collective spirit, we can overcome any challenges".

Funds were raised through ticket sales and through the comedians Rafsan and Amin engaging the celebrity guests in fund-raising activities.

Having raised Tk3,40,000 of funds, the event was a meaningful success.

The total proceeds are going for relief and rehabilitation work for flood victims in Sunamganj.