Pori Moni's lawyer files fresh bail petition in drug case

Actor Pori Moni's lawyer Mojibur Rahman on Sunday filed a fresh bail plea with Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka after a Dhaka court turned down a previous bail petition on Aug 18.

The court set September 13 for a hearing on the petition, confirmed Pori Moni's lawyer Mojibur Rahman.

The actress was recently the subject of public discussion after she accused a businessman of attempting to rape and murder her at a private club in Dhaka.

RAB on August 4 raided Pori Moni's Banani house and seized a "significant amount" of imported alcohol and some narcotics from the premises.

On Aug 5, the court granted police four days to interrogate the actor over the case.

Another two-day remand was granted on Aug 10.

On Aug 13, after the term for the remand ended, Pori Moni was denied bail and sent to jail.

Pori Moni's lawyer Mojibur had again applied for bail on Aug 16 but the court rejected the petition on Aug 18.

The investigation subsequently sought a fresh 5-day remand for the actress but a bail hearing did not take place that day.

Later on Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam granted investigators one more day to question the actress in custody.

Yesterday, after a hearing, Pori Moni publicly demanded her lawyers to file a bail petition.