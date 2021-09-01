Pori Moni walks out of prison

Actor Pori Moni walked out of Kashimpur jail after releasing on bail after 27 days on Wednesday morning.

She was released around 9.30 am after her bail papers reached the jail, jail authorities said.

Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi and relatives were present at the prison gate.

Prison authorities said she could not be released as the bail order did not reach them by 6pm Tuesday.

Kashimpur Central Women's Jail Superintendent Halima Khatun said, "Her (Pori Moni) bail order had reached Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. From there, those reached Kashimpur jail after 10 pm (Tuesday)."

After verification, she was handed over to relatives at 9:21 am on Wednesday, Halima added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni bail until the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submits the investigation report in the case filed against her at Banani police station.

On 4 August night, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided Pori Moni's house in Dhaka's Banani area and arrested her. The next day, they filed a case under the Narcotics Act at the Banani police station.

After that, the CID took Pori Moni in its custody for seven days in three phases to investigate the case. When she was produced in court on 21 August after the third remand, the judge ordered her to be sent to jail.

Later, Pori Moni's lawyer later applied for bail in the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. The judge initially set 13 September as the hearing date for the bail plea, but it was held earlier when the High Court raised questions regarding the delay in holding the hearing.