Pori Moni produced before court

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Pori Moni produced before court

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 12:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Actor Pori Moni has been produced before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court today after the expiry of her 2-day remand.

However, Police will not seek any more remand prayer for Pori Moni.

DMP (Prosecution) Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafizur Rahman confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said the police is unlikely to remand her again in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

A Dhaka Court had placed Pori Moni on 2-day fresh remand Tuesday.

She was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

Later, a court placed her on a 4-day remand.

RAB also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs from her house.

At present, the Criminal Investigation Department is tasked with investigating the cases filed against her.

Top News

Pori Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie