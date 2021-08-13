Pori Moni produced before court

Actor Pori Moni has been produced before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court today after the expiry of her 2-day remand.

However, Police will not seek any more remand prayer for Pori Moni.

DMP (Prosecution) Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafizur Rahman confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said the police is unlikely to remand her again in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

A Dhaka Court had placed Pori Moni on 2-day fresh remand Tuesday.

She was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

Later, a court placed her on a 4-day remand.

RAB also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs from her house.

At present, the Criminal Investigation Department is tasked with investigating the cases filed against her.