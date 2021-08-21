Pori Moni allegations: City Bank serves legal notices to Ittefaq and Amader Somoy

The City Bank and its Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin have served a legal notice to the editor, publisher and staff reporter of the daily Ittefaq and AmaderShomoy.com for defaming them and attempting to damage their reputation.

Tanjib Alam and Associates, on behalf of City Bank and Mashrur Arefin, sent the legal notice to six people, including the daily Ittefaq's Editor Tasmima Hossain, Publisher Tareen Hossain, its staff reporters, and news portal AmaderShomoy.com's Editor Nasima Khan Monty, Publisher Nayeemul Islam Khan, and Staff Reporter Sazia Akter respectively on 17 August.

According to the legal notice, an article published in The Daily Ittefaq on 8 August claimed that there was an audio recording which said Mashrur Arefin had gifted a luxury car to Dhallywood actor Pori Moni.

The report further claimed that the audio mentioned amity between the actor and City Bank Chairman Shawkat Rubel.

On the other hand, an article published in the news portal AmaderShomoy.com, which was later removed from the site, claimed that Mashrur Arefin had gifted a Tk3.5cr car to Dhallywood actor Pori Moni.

Both the organisations were served the legal notice under the Digital Security Act 2018, and section 499, 500-502 of The Penal Code, 1860.

The legal notices have sought an unconditional apology on the front page of the newspaper and the portal as well, stating that they have published false news, within seven days of receiving the notice. Besides, those articles must be removed from their respective web portal and e-paper.

Moreover, the legal notice to AmaderShomoy.com has asked the editor and publisher to take action against the reporter who is responsible for the report.

It further warned of legal action and consequence upon failure to comply with the notice.

Earlier, Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, wrote a post on Facebook denying that he had paid for actor Pori Moni's car, an allegation reported in media.

Later, City Bank has filed a general diary with Gulshan Police Station mentioning that the top officials of the bank are being harassed by a vested quarter over the media reports. Gazi M Shawkat Hasan, head of court operation of City Bank, filed the general diary on behalf of the bank.

Pori Moni, who is now in remand in the case filed with Banani Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act, was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs from her house.