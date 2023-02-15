Pop-up restaurant ISHO Beach Club launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 10:26 pm

Furniture and lifestyle brand ISHO on Wednesday launched its first pop-up restaurant, "ISHO Beach Club", amidst a calming environment with the waves of Padma, trawlers and boats flowing along the banks of the river, a few kilometres away from Mawa backdrop near Dhaka.

The menu of the restaurant has been curated to offer handcrafted burgers, appetizers, grills, assorted platters and artisanal mocktails.

Featuring decked wood-style architecture with gorgeous indoor and outdoor seating and an inviting ambience, ISHO Beach Club is also a pit stop for people who are looking for a place to plan out their date nights, anniversaries, grand parties, corporate off sites, employee gatherings, family get-togethers, pre-wedding photo shoots, engagements, including a plethora of different events.

Perched on the white sands and overlooking the serene Padma River, ISHO Beach Club is a must-visit for families, couples, travel and food lovers and people who want to enjoy a memorable day trip and plan out night events under the stars, away from the city.

Situated alongside the brimming Padma River, the ISHO Beach Club allows people to enjoy quality downtime with boat-riding adventures, unforgettable sundowners with live performances by well-known singers and bands and evenings with outdoor barbeque and live grill.

Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director of ISHO, said, "ISHO Beach Club has been launched to take a breather away from the hustle and bustle of the city, celebrate joy and make some beautiful memories."

"The Beach Club will be a great place for people of all ages to have a great time with quality food and service,'' she added, saying that the pop-up restaurant has been designed to become a coveted getaway for unwinding, celebrations, and memorable events, away from the bustle of city life.

"We envision it becoming a destination for lively experiences with great food and good times for all," added Rayana.
 

