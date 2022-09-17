Poor quality fire extinguishers can cause accidents: Experts

Low-quality fire extinguishers can cause serious accidents and there are precedents of such accidents so the importance of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to the buyers in ensuring quality fire extinguishers is undeniable, said Zahir Uddin Babar, president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB).

"The fire safety equipment market is constantly growing. Therefore, proper standards should be ensured at every stage of the import and marketing of that equipment. BSTI can make the services easier for traders," Zahir Uddin said as an ESSAB delegation, led by him, met BSTI Director General Md Nazrul Anwar on Thursday, reads a press release.

ESSAB Senior Vice President Md Niaz Ali Chisty said ESSAB is committed to working closely with BSTI to prevent fake and low-quality products. ESSAB is keen to cooperate with BSTI with its engineering capabilities.

ESSAB Secretary General M Mahmudur Rashid said that ESSAB has already formed a committee to prevent fake and low-quality fire safety equipment. There are several discrepancies in the quality testing of fire extinguishers which need to be identified quickly and necessary measures have to be taken. At the same time, massive public awareness and strict action by BSTI in the market are required.

The BSTI director general appreciated the activities of ESSAB and said that BSTI has already set up an international standard testing facility in Khulna and soon it will be opened in Chattogram too, through which import of goods will be easier.

He also said that BSTI is now providing services online and it is possible to ensure faster service.

From the ESSAB Board of Directors, Md Wahid Uddin, vice president, Md Noor-Nabi, director, and Md Al-Emran Hossain, director, were also present on the occasion.