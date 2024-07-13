Poor hilsa catch disappoints Bhola fishermen in the peak season

More than five weeks have passed since the authorities lifted the ban on hilsa fishing, but the poor catch of the delicious fish from the Meghna-Tetulia River in Bhola district has frustrated the fishermen.

Fishermen are returning from the rivers with utmost disappointment and are spending their days in extreme distress with their families.

Most of them are worried about repaying the loans they took during the monsoon.

The Fisheries Department said the desired quantity of hilsa will be available after the water in the river increases a little more.

Locals said about 30% of the country's hilsa is collected from Bhola's Meghna-Tetulia rivers, but this year, there is an inadequate supply of hilsa in the fishermen's nets during the full monsoon.

Every day, thousands of fishermen go to the Meghna and Tetulia Rivers to catch hilsa, but they have to return without getting their desired catch.

Moreover, the price of engine fuel oil for the trawlers and other costs are also high, making the fishermen worried.

Some 200,000 fishermen are involved in netting hilsa after taking loans from the local moneylenders (mohajans) in the district.

Due to the poor catches of hilsa and rising costs, many are forced to leave their ancestral profession, some of them told the reporter.

During a recent visit to the Tulatoli fisheries ghat, the UNB correspondent found a major portion of the fisheries boxes empty, and some were seen bringing in fish carrying two baskets.

Moreover, the wholesale traders are also worried about the poor catch of hilsa.

According to the district Fisheries Department, last year, some 182,000 metric tons of hilsa were produced and this year, they have set a target to produce 185,000 metric tonnes of hilsa.

The number of registered fishermen is 165,000 in the district.

Meanwhile, hilsa is out of reach for middle-to-low-income people in the district as four hilsa, weighing around one kg each, are being sold for Tk7000-8000.

Biswajit Kumar, the District Fisheries officer, said, "The hilsa season has begun. Due to the presence of many shoals in the Meghna River, hilsa's presence is low. Though in the last few days, the catch was a bit good due to the full moon."