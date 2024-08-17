Pomelo being sold at fair price in Panchagarh

Farmers are happy to see bumper production and fair price of pomelo in the district as the juicy, delicious fruit selling is in full swing in Debiganj, its large selling centre.

Pomelo is a seasonal fruit that has a sweet and sour combination taste. Comparatively, everybody likes to have pomelo.

Each piece of pomelo is being sold at Tk18-20, considering its size, as about 2,000-3,000 pomelos are sold in the Debiganj hat every day.

Traders from different districts buy and send it to Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Zakaria Islam of Bodapara village in Debiganj upazila said he has six pomelo trees.

"I got Tk10,000 by selling pomelo from six trees," he said.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer DR Hasinur Rahman said pomelo is a nutritious fruit.

It contains Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and calcium, which help strengthen human bones, protect the heart, and prevent cancer.

"It is also good for fever. So, everybody should eat pomelo," he said.

DAE Deputy Director Md Abdul Motin told BSS that there is no pomelo orchard in the district, but there are one or two pomelo trees in every house.

Pomelo is a fully organic fruit, and it does not need chemical fertilizers and pesticides.