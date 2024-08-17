Pomelo being sold at fair price in Panchagarh

Bangladesh

BSS
17 August, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 01:41 pm

Related News

Pomelo being sold at fair price in Panchagarh

Each piece of pomelo is being sold at Tk18-20, considering its size, as about 2,000-3,000 pomelo are sold in Panchagarh's Debiganj hat every day

BSS
17 August, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 01:41 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Farmers are happy to see bumper production and fair price of pomelo in the district as the juicy, delicious fruit selling is in full swing in Debiganj, its large selling centre.

Pomelo is a seasonal fruit that has a sweet and sour combination taste. Comparatively, everybody likes to have pomelo.

Each piece of pomelo is being sold at Tk18-20, considering its size, as about 2,000-3,000 pomelos are sold in the Debiganj hat every day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Traders from different districts buy and send it to Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Zakaria Islam of Bodapara village in Debiganj upazila said he has six pomelo trees. 

"I got Tk10,000 by selling pomelo from six trees," he said.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer DR Hasinur Rahman said pomelo is a nutritious fruit. 

It contains Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and calcium, which help strengthen human bones, protect the heart, and prevent cancer.

"It is also good for fever. So, everybody should eat pomelo," he said.

DAE Deputy Director Md Abdul Motin told BSS that there is no pomelo orchard in the district, but there are one or two pomelo trees in every house.

Pomelo is a fully organic fruit, and it does not need chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Pomelo / Debiganj / Panchagarh / Fruit Markets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

1h | Videos
One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

1h | Videos
Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

19h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

19h | Videos