The polluting drain near BSMMU

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
04 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:48 am

Related News

The polluting drain near BSMMU

Md Jahidul Islam
04 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:48 am
The polluting drain near BSMMU

The drain adjacent to the cardiac centre (from Shahbagh intersection to the Emergency entrance) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has been a source of severe pollution for several months, posing serious health hazards.

The drain is cleaned from time to time but not properly, with the waste from the drain left in the open on the pavement. Furthermore, most of the drain remains open and uncovered. Pedestrians and patients coming to the hospital have to endure the intolerable stench coming from the drain.

Due to poor street lighting, it is also risky for pedestrians to use the sidewalk next to the open drain at night. People often fall victim to snatchers.

All the wastes from the hospital canteen and other medical wastes are dumped in the drain while people and passersby throw wastes there as well. There is even a sewerage line connected to this drain. And although there are some iron grille coverings to the drain, they are broken in most places.

Mohammad Noor Alam, owner of Lamia General Store next to the Emergency entrance gate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the drain was cleaned two days ago. It is cleaned occasionally but most of the time the dirt is left on the sidewalk next to the drain.

"Since the drain is open, our customers are reluctant to come to our store. Those who do come, they leave quickly to avoid the stench. We also find the stench overwhelming but have no choice but to accept it for the sake of our business," he said.

Selim Khan, who brought a patient to BSMMU, told TBS that such a situation right in front of the only medical university in the country is a shame. Even healthy people will get sick in this environment.

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, councillor of Dhaka South's ward-21, told TBS, "Metro rail work is underway here and according to the agreement, no maintenance and development work can be done in this area. The slabs are indeed broken and the environment is being polluted, but we cannot work here even if we want to."

"BSMMU authorities are responsible for the drainage in the medical area. I have talked to them unofficially at different times about solving this problem but they have not taken much of an initiative," he added.

Regarding the issue, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "We have already started cleaning the drain. The grilles and slabs are frequently stolen within a few days of installation. We even covered the drain with sheet metal which was also stolen. Next time, we will have a full-time guard to ensure that no one steals anything."

Top News

BSMMU / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) / Pollution / water pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

3h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

23h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1d | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'