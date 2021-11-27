UP polls violence occurred due to personal conflicts, land disputes: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that a large part of the violence in the ongoing Union Parishad (UP) elections happened due to personal or factional conflicts and disputes over land.

The minister, who is also in charge of the Election Commission in the parliament, said this in response to a question from Jatiya Party MP Liaquat Hossain Khoka during the parliament session on Saturday.

In his reply, the minister stated that news of election violence had surfaced in some print and electronic media after the first and second phase of Union Parishad elections across the country.

Anisul said, "In many cases, violence arises due to personal and group conflicts, land acquisition disputes as various opportunistic people try to resort to violence against minorities, women and children."

He said that the Election Commission has been very alert, and vigilant about election violence.

"Strict instructions have been given to the law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order," he added.

The minister said that the Election Commission has sent a letter to the concerned government department requesting it to take necessary steps to remain aware and vigilant on election violence.

He further said necessary instructions have been given to the polling officials in this regard.

Besides, a letter has also been sent to the home ministry to inform the commission about the steps taken by the police so far, the minister said.

