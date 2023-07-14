Polls to be held as per constitution: Anisul

14 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 05:31 pm

Polls to be held as per constitution: Anisul

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave us a constitution after the independence of the country and the next general election will be held as per that constitution.

"We follow the constitution. Those, who do not abide by it, I think they shall not call themselves the citizen of Bangladesh," he said while talking to newsmen at Akhaura Rail Station this morning.

Later, the law minister joined different political programmes in Kasba and Akhaura upazilas of the district.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa and Kasba Upazila Parishad (UP) Chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhiyan were present, among others, at the time.

