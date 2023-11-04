By-polls to B’baria-2, Lakshmipur-3 tomorrow

The by-elections to Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies will be held on Sunday.

Authorities have started distribution of election materials from Saturday ahead of the by-elections.

In Brahmanbaria, ballot papers, ballot boxes, seals and other equipment were distributed for a total of 132 polling stations in 84 centers of Sarail upazila and 48 centers of Ashuganj upazila.

Meanwhile, all out preparations have been taken to conduct the by-polls to Laxmipur-3 constituency peacefully, said Farhad Hossain, the returning officer of the election.

Voting will start at 8 am, and it will continue till 4 pm without any break, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan said that Lakshmipur by-elections will be conducted peacefully, if there is any irregularity or if anyone tries to create anarchy, strict action will be taken.

Earlier, on 1 October, the parliament secretariat declared the two seats vacant, following the deaths of Lakshmipur-3 lawmaker AKM Shajahan Kamal and Brahmanbaria-2 lawmaker Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan.