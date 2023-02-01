By-polls in 6 constituencies saw 15-25% turnout: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

By-polls in 6 constituencies saw 15-25% turnout: CEC

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 06:17 pm
File photo
File photo

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said the average voter turnout in the by-elections to six constituencies – vacated by BNP leaders following their resignation in December – was 15-25%.

"Voter turnout was relatively low in the by-polls. Approximately 15-25% voters cast vote but it cannot be said for sure yet. We have to wait a little more for that," he said in a media briefing at the Election Commission Building in Agargaon on Wednesday.

The CEC also claimed that no significant evidence of irregularities or rigging was found in the voting of six constituencies. 

"The polling in six constituencies was peaceful and fair," he said.

The CEC said 40 candidates are contesting in six constituencies. Voting was held through 867 EVMs and the number of voters in six constituencies was 22.54 lakh. 

Voting in the by-polls to the six parliamentary seats — hakurgaon-3, Bogura-4 and 6, Chapainawabganj-2, 3 and Brahmanbaria-2 — was held today amid some stray incidents.

The voting began at 8:30 am and continued till 4:30 pm. 

Some 1,100 police have been deployed at the polling stations while four platoons of BGB members, nine teams of RAB, nine mobile teams of police, and four striking teams were also performing their duties to maintain the law and order situation.

The government announced a public holiday on Wednesday in the election areas on the occasion of the by-elections.

Earlier on 10 December 2022 at a public rally, parliamentarians of BNP announced their resignation from the JS. The next day, on 11 December, Chapainawabganj-2 lawmaker Md Aminul Islam, Bogura-4 lawmaker Md Mosharraf Hossain, Bogura-6 lawmaker Golam Mohammad Siraj, and Thakurgaon-3 lawmaker Zahidur Rahman resigned.

Two other BNP lawmakers — Advocate Abdus Sattar of Brahmanbaria-2 constituency and Harun-or-Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 — resigned later.

Top News

CEC / by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

9h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

30m | TBS Round Table
Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

6h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

6h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms