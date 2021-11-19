UP poll: EC directs Kishoreganj-5 MP to leave constituency 

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:45 pm

Kishoreganj-5 MP Afzal Hossain. Photo: Collected
Kishoreganj-5 MP Afzal Hossain. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday directed Kishoreganj-5 MP Afzal Hossain to leave the constituency by Saturday for influencing the union parishad polls.

In a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiyar Rahman said, "You (Afzal) have been accused of violating the election code of conduct by openly participating in various campaigns on behalf of a candidate."

The letter said Afzal has breached Section 22 (Gha) of Union Parishad Election Code of Conduct 2016.

It further said, "Since you (Afzal) are participating in the election campaign illegally, the EC has instructed you to leave Nikli upazila, the constituency under Kishoreganj-5, by Saturday."

According to the electoral code of conduct, government officials and beneficiaries cannot participate in any election campaign.

